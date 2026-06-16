Open manhole claims child’s life in Lahore

LAHORE – An open manhole in Lahore’s Sundar area has claimed another life.

According to details, a five-year-old boy, identified as Hassan, died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Sundar.

Following the incident, the child’s body was shifted to a hospital for legal formalities, while Sundar police have initiated legal proceedings.

In a separate incident near Changa Manga, four children drowned in a pond. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the tragedy and expressed deep sorrow and grief.

The chief minister also extended condolences to the bereaved families, sought a report on the incidents, and directed authorities to determine responsibility.