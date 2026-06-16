Punjab proposes Rs345 Million Budget for CM, other VIPs’ Protocol, Security in FY2026–27

LAHORE – Punjab government proposed budget for upcoming fiscal year and the Financial Bill of country’s largest region earmarked Rs345.3 million for security and protocol arrangements of Chief Minister and other VIPs.

As per budget documents, the proposed allocation covers expenses of 349 security personnel deployed for VIP protection. Of total amount, Rs190 million has been set aside for allowances of officers and officials performing security and protocol duties, while Rs132.9 million has been allocated for their salaries.

VIP security contingent includes one SP, two DSPs, three assistant officers, and ten inspectors, in addition to 15 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors. The force further comprises 71 head constables and 173 constables assigned to security duties.

The sizeable allocation draws attention as Punjab prepares its spending plans for the new financial year amid austerity measures, with questions expected over balance between security expenditures and funding for public services. Government officials, however, maintain that comprehensive security arrangements are necessary to ensure the safety of top officeholders and other protected individuals.

The proposed security budget will be subject to legislative scrutiny as part of the broader provincial budget process.