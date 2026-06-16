Budget 2026-27: Punjab raises Revenue Ambition to Rs1.23 Trillion under New Plan

LAHORE – Punjab government unveiled an ambitious revenue plan for the upcoming fiscal year, setting a total provincial income target of Rs1,229 billion, driven by increases across key tax and non-tax streams.

According to budget documents, the province sharply raised its internal revenue expectations, with provincial taxes targeted at Rs 748 billion, marking a substantial increase over revised estimates for the current fiscal year.

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has been assigned one of the steepest jumps, with its collection target raised to Rs 528 billion, compared to Rs 370 billion previously. Board of Revenue target has also been increased from Rs 70 billion to Rs 86.2 billion, reflecting higher expectations from land and related receipts.

Excise and Taxation Department has been tasked with collecting Rs 124 billion, up sharply from an estimated Rs 77.2 billion in the current fiscal year. In addition, the government has set a target of Rs 10 billion from other provincial taxes, alongside Rs 80 billion expected from cash management funds, further strengthening the internal revenue framework.

Punjab is also banking on significant inflows from external streams, with non-provincial revenues projected at Rs 441 billion, adding a major cushion to the overall fiscal structure.

Officials said the expanded revenue strategy is aimed at financing development projects, improving public service delivery, and reinforcing fiscal stability. The government has also indicated continued efforts to tighten and modernize the tax collection system to support these higher targets.