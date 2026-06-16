Punjab Budget 2026: How Much Salary Increase for Govt Employees this year?

LAHORE – Punjab government is set to present its budget for the upcoming financial year today in the Punjab Assembly, outlining major development priorities, public relief measures, and financial allocations for key sectors.

Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman will formally present the budget, which has been finalized at an estimated volume of Rs5,850 billion. The development outlay is proposed at Rs. 752 billion, focusing on education, health, infrastructure, and ongoing social welfare initiatives.

According to official budget documents, the government is likely to announce 7% increase in salaries and pensions for provincial government employees, mirroring federal policy. The move is expected to provide relief to public sector workers amid ongoing inflation.

As per available information, there will be no new taxes to avoid additional financial burden on citizens. Instead, the government plans to expand the tax net and boost economic activity to strengthen provincial revenues.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif addressing cabinet discussions expressed gratitude for presenting the third budget of her tenure. She stressed that despite a reduced NFC share, the province remains committed to delivering public relief through its own resources. She also noted that she continued overseeing meetings via video link during illness to ensure governance continuity.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, along with provincial ministers, the Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Finance Secretary, and other senior officials attended the budget briefing. The budget reflects the government’s focus on development-led growth while maintaining fiscal balance and prioritizing citizen welfare.

The budget is being described as a relief-oriented financial plan with strong emphasis on development spending and employee welfare.