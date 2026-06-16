Punjab Budget 2026-27 to be unveiled today

LAHORE – The Punjab government is scheduled to present its budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 during the 43rd session of the Punjab Assembly today (Tuesday).

Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman will unveil the province’s financial plan and present several key budget-related documents before the assembly.

The budget is expected to have a total outlay exceeding Rs5,131 billion and is being described as a tax-free budget.

Alongside the annual financial statement for the upcoming fiscal year, the finance minister is also set to present the supplementary budget for FY2025-26, the Punjab Finance Bill 2026, proposed amendments to the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012, and the province’s Fiscal Risk Statement.

According to official estimates, Punjab is likely to receive around Rs4.4 trillion under the National Finance Commission Award, while provincial revenue collection is projected to reach approximately Rs1 trillion.

A significant portion of the budget has been allocated for development and public services. More than Rs700 billion is expected to be reserved for development spending, while Rs800 billion has been earmarked for the Punjab Finance Commission.

Salaries and pensions are projected to account for Rs650 billion and Rs505 billion respectively, with government employees likely to receive salary increases in line with federal government announcements.

The Annual Development Programme includes 3,560 development schemes, covering both ongoing and new projects. Key initiatives proposed for the next fiscal year include the establishment of the Kulsoom Nawaz Cancer Hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan, expansion of the Chief Minister’s Laptop Programme, continued support for welfare card schemes, and the creation of the Mian Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology and the Shehbaz Sharif Sports Complex.