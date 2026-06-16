Punjab Budget 2026-27 proposes 7pc Salary Increase, 3.5pc Pension Raise for Govt Employees

LAHORE – Punjab government passed relief measures for public employees and pensioners, announcing 7% salary increase and a 3.5% rise in pensions under the new financial plan.

Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, while presenting the budget, said the move is aimed at reducing financial pressure on government workers. The revised pay and pension packages will take effect once the budget is formally approved, potentially benefiting thousands of employees and retirees across the province.

The announcement closely mirrors the federal government’s proposed 2026–27 budget, which also includes a 7% salary hike, a similar pension increase, and a 10% rise in minimum wage, reflecting broader efforts to ease the burden of inflation nationwide.

Calling it a “budget of hope,” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the government is focusing on delivering relief through its own resources while strengthening internal revenue collection. She directed the Punjab Revenue Authority to intensify efforts to improve fiscal performance.

She also expressed confidence that the budget aligns with public expectations and continues a citizen-focused policy approach. The chief minister praised the collective effort behind the financial plan, acknowledging key officials involved in its preparation, including senior ministers and top bureaucrats.

With inflation continuing to strain households, the government is positioning these measures as timely economic relief. However, the real impact will only be determined after final budget approval and implementation.