Iran-US deal: Pakistan not interested in headline diplomacy

ISLAMABAD – Security sources have said that Pakistan is dealing with a highly complex issue involving Iran and the United States, emphasizing that the country’s role has been that of a mediator aimed at promoting peace and stability.

Speaking to journalists, senior security officials said Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s only interest in the matter was ensuring regional peace and stability. They warned that if the conflict had not been halted, it could have led to serious consequences for the region and beyond.

The reports stated that Pakistan is not interested in “headline diplomacy” and has fulfilled all requirements of mediation. They added that the international community is gradually recognizing Pakistan’s role in helping defuse tensions.

According to the officials, true victory is achieved when a conflict is resolved without fighting. They acknowledged the contributions of countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, saying these nations supported Pakistan’s efforts for peace.

Pakistan maintains separate and constructive relations with Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States, while also seeking good relations with Afghanistan. They said the recent visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to India did not concern Pakistan, stressing that Islamabad does not view international relations through a narrow lens.

Pakistan played a balanced and responsible role during the recent regional crisis, helping maintain the confidence of all parties involved. Diplomatic efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reinforced trust in Pakistan’s neutrality and positive engagement.

They warned that a wider conflict would have severely affected energy supplies, the global economy and regional security, with consequences felt by both rich and poor nations. Officials also praised Pakistani media for acting responsibly throughout the situation, noting that official communication remained measured and consistent.

Security sources added that diplomatic engagements, including the Field Marshal’s visit to Iran, played an important role in reducing tensions and building confidence, enhancing Pakistan’s standing as a credible and effective regional actor.

On the security front, officials said that by June 15, 2026, a total of 32,092 intelligence-based operations had been conducted across Pakistan. They reported 2,170 terrorist incidents, with 64% occurring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 34% in Balochistan. According to the figures, 1,861 terrorists were killed, while 640 members of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civilians were martyred. Of the militants killed, 862 were eliminated in operations linked to Afghanistan, while 999 were killed inside Pakistan.

The sources reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to combating terrorism and said the country’s primary concern is with terrorist elements rather than the people of neighboring countries. They also denied reports of any meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan and vowed that those responsible for the May 9 incidents would be brought to justice.