Unapologetic Fiza Ali teases Fans With London Video amid backlash after TV Stunt

ISLAMABAD – After facing backlash over viral national TV moment that sparked online outrage, TV host and actress Fiza Ali is back in the spotlight as she did it again and this time in London.
The Love, Life and Lahore star recently maried for third time and she has been openly celebrating her new life chapter. Lately, the actor’s lamded in trouble after her husband picked her up on her talk show, promptiong notice from PEMRA.
Fiza invited her husband, Ejaz Khan, as guest, and a moment where he lifted her live on air went viral. What was meant to be playful interaction quickly turned into a storm online, with many viewers calling it inappropriate. The reaction escalated to the point where people demanded a boycott of her show, ultimately leading Fiza Ali to issue a formal apology.
Fiza Ali in London
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Public Reaction
The duo re-enacted the same scene in public. While in London with her husband, she reportedly recreated the same lifting moment in front of Harrods. The act was filmed and circulated online, immediately triggering another wave of criticism.
Social media users did not hold back. Many argued that “indecent behavior remains indecent everywhere,” insisting that being abroad does not change social or cultural boundaries. Others mocked the gesture, saying it looked awkward and poorly executed rather than romantic, while some went further, suggesting she was seeking attention or going through a phase of poor judgment.