Yango Pakistan launches transport service to simplify public transport journey

KARACHI – Yango Pakistan, part of the global technology company Yango Group, today announced the launch of its Transport service in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi. Integrated into the Yango Superapp, the new service provides users with access to public transport routes and schedules in one place, empowering residents and visitors to navigate cities efficiently. The service already includes up-to-date schedules for more than 60 public transport routes, covering over 1,000 kilometres across the four cities, and expands Yango’s growing ecosystem in Pakistan.

With the new Transport service, users can build public transport routes directly in the app and compare available options based on travel time, route details, and transfer points. The service covers several types of public transport, including regular buses, Metrobus (BRT), and Metro, making trip planning more convenient, especially for daily commutes. By bringing this information together in a single interface, Yango Superapp helps reduce the need to switch between different sources when planning a trip.

Miral Sharif, Country Manager of Yango Pakistan: “Public transport is an essential part of urban mobility for millions of people in Pakistan, and with the launch of the transport service, we want to make trip planning clearer and more accessible. By integrating route and schedule information into the Yango Superapp, we are giving users a practical tool to move around major urban centres across the country with greater ease and confidence.”

Looking ahead, Yango Pakistan sees further potential to expand Transport in the country through partnerships with local mobility and infrastructure players, as well as public sector organisations. As the service evolves, this may include broader route coverage, closer integration with transport operators and ticketing platforms, and additional features to support more connected and convenient public transport journeys.

The launch of the transport service expands Yango’s growing ecosystem in Pakistan and reflects the company’s broader commitment to developing urban digital services that respond to everyday needs. By bringing together useful mobility tools in one app, Yango Pakistan continues to support more connected and convenient city living.