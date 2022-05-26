Pakistani, Indian killed in deadly gas explosion at UAE restaurant
Share
DUBAI – Abu Dhabi police said two people were killed while 120 others were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.
Reports in international media suggest that Emirati police issued this statement hours after the incident and warned the public against posting any pictures of this incident.
The incident reportedly occurred on Monday afternoon near a restaurant in the Khalidiya, a cultural hub in capital of the Emirate.
Abu Dhabi Police and the Civil Defense Authority later rushed to the site, and evacuated locals to ensure that the buildings were safe for habitation.
Abu Dhabi Police also shared a tweet, saying cops and rescue teams have announced the removal of debris from the site of gas cylinder explosion, and the gradual return of residents to their homes after authorities ensured the safety of the buildings.
فرق #شرطة_أبوظبي وهيئة أبوظبي للدفاع المدني تسيطر على الحريق الناجم عن انفجار اسطوانة الغاز بمنطقة الخالدية ابوظبي— شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) May 23, 2022
@adcda997 pic.twitter.com/lLPF4OW6u6
Abu Dhabi cops also appreciated residents for their cooperation, and urged them to use gas cylinders safely and while undertaking regular maintenance.
A statement issued by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi said officials are in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority and confirms that all injured have received necessary medical care in the emirate's healthcare facilities, which have performed all necessary examinations to ensure the patient's safety and wellbeing.
All injured received necessary medical care— دائرة الصحة - أبوظبي (@DoHSocial) May 24, 2022
DoH has been in direct coordination with @ADPoliceHQ & Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority & confirms that all injured cases that have resulted from the gas cylinder explosion incident in a restaurant at Al Khalidiya area in #AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/L5DjRWPqz9
Officials also extended their sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the two deceased cases and are coordinating with the relevant authorities to complete the necessary procedures.
Pakistani among three killed in UAE attack 05:17 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
At least three people were killed and six others injured when three oil tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi in a suspected ...
Meanwhile, missions of both sides contacted with the relevant authorities for further information on the deceased, including their identities however Pakistani Embassy has not issued any statement on the matter.
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Pakistani, Indian killed in deadly gas explosion at UAE restaurant11:50 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Six Pakistani peacekeepers honoured posthumously at UN ceremony11:20 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Pakistan fail to qualify for Hockey World Cup after beaten by Japan10:49 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Pakistan increases petroleum prices by Rs30 per litre10:13 PM | 26 May, 2022
- PTI takes full financial responsibility for slain workers' families09:33 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo from France sets internet on fire07:13 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Fans share their dance videos to celebrate Ali Zafar’s hit song ...05:50 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Alizeh Shah’s new video of enjoying song in car goes viral04:45 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022