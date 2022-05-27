Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 May 2022
08:46 AM | 27 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 May 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 143,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 122,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 112,383 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 131,082.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Karachi PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Islamabad PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Peshawar PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Quetta PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Sialkot PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Attock PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Gujranwala PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Jehlum PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Multan PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Bahawalpur PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Gujrat PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Nawabshah PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Chakwal PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Hyderabad PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Nowshehra PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Sargodha PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Faisalabad PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644
Mirpur PKR 143,000 PKR 1,644

