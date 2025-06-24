Lahore Corps Commander highlights youth’s role in national defence during UMT session

LAHORE – Corps Commander Lahore, Lieutenant General Fayaz Hussain Shah, held a special session with the faculty and students of the University of Management and Technology (UMT), where he addressed a range of national and strategic issues.

In his comprehensive address, Lt Gen Shah spoke at length about various aspects of Operation Haq, emphasizing its significance in recent military developments. He also reflected on the far-reaching regional and global implications of the recent Pakistan-India war, stressing how such events shape the geopolitical landscape.

Highlighting the nation’s unity, he declared the historic success of Operation Bunyān Mursūs as a direct outcome of the faith, discipline, and collective resolve of the Pakistani people. The Corps Commander responded to several questions from the audience, providing well-reasoned and thoughtful answers to students and faculty alike.

Lieutenant General Fayaz Hussain Shah paid tribute to teachers, calling them the true builders of the nation. He remarked that the operation showcased the strength and resilience of both the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to the world.

Focusing on the role of youth, he stated that young people have a critical responsibility in facing future challenges. He emphasized that educated and skilled youth are the key to ensuring a bright future for Pakistan. Concluding his speech, the Corps Commander reaffirmed the shared national duty to make Pakistan stronger and more secure.