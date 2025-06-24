Donald Trump not ‘Happy’ with Israel, Iran over Ceasefire violations

WASHINGTON – United States President Donald Trump called out Israel and Iran for breaching the ceasefire agreement announced just hours before, expressing frustration with Israel’s military aggression.

In his latest media interaction, Trump accused Israel of launching attacks almost immediately after consenting to the truce. “I’m not happy with either country — especially Israel,” he said. He also claimed that Iran’s nuclear capabilities have been eliminated, though he did not provide specific evidence.

As tensions between Israel and Iran escalated sharply in recent weeks, the latest flashpoint came with an Israeli airstrike on Tehran’s Evin Prison, a notorious facility known for housing political detainees.

According to Iranian police spokesperson Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi, two missiles fired by Israeli aircraft failed to detonate and were later defused by authorities. The strike caused severe damage to the prison’s administrative block and resulted in multiple casualties, Iran’s judiciary reported.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Ministry has released updated figures on the human toll of the conflict, which began on June 13. Spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour stated that at least 610 people have been killed and more than 4,700 wounded across the country. “Hospitals are witnessing scenes of unimaginable suffering,” he said in a post on social media post.

The situation continues to evolve rapidly, with international pressure mounting for both sides to return to the negotiating table. However, trust appears to be in short supply following the collapse of the short-lived ceasefire.