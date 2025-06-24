Diljit Dosanjh faces Passport Cancellation calls for casting Pak co-star Hania Aamir

Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh is facing severe backlash from extremist groups in India after the release of trailer for his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, which features Lollywood actress Hania Aamir.

The trailer quickly sparked firestorm on social media, where some Indian users and hardline nationalists started calling Diljit a traitor and anti-national for collaborating with Pakistani artist at a time of ongoing tensions between nuclear armed nations.

One viral post on platform X (formerly Twitter) tagged the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, urging them to revoke Diljit Dosanjh’s passport, accusing him of showing “insensitivity” by promoting a film with a Pakistani actress amid alleged cross-border hostilities.

The Hindutva-inspired used said Diljit chose to promote film with a Pakistani actress just weeks after Pakistan tried to attack the Golden Temple. This is unacceptable.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also expressed strong disapproval. President BN Tiwari warned of a permanent ban on Dosanjh and the production house White Hill Studios if the film is released internationally with Hania Aamir’s scenes intact.

‘Sardaar Ji 3’ was reportedly completed before the current India-Pakistan diplomatic recent tensions began. Despite speculation about reshooting Aamir’s scenes, the final trailer confirms she remains part of the project. The film is scheduled to release internationally on June 27, but is unlikely to hit theaters in India.

On the other hand, Pakistani fans praised Diljit for resisting nationalist pressure. Fans showered love on him for standing stood by art over hate.

The controversy underscores how political tensions continue to spill into cultural spaces. Whether Indian authorities act on demands to cancel Diljit’s passport remains uncertain but uproar is another sign of the fragile state of cultural exchange between the two neighbors.