Pakistan decides to nominate Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize over Pak-India mediation

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has decided to recommend US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize 2026 for his positive role to avert a war between Pakistan and India.

The government is of the view that Trump’s intervention averted a war between Pakistan and India. The decision to recommend him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize is based on his decisive diplomatic intervention during the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

It stated that the international community witnessed India’s unprovoked and illegal aggression, which was a serious violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and regional integrity. Indian aggression resulted in the loss of innocent lives, including women and children.

The government said that Pakistan, while exercising its fundamental right to self-defense, launched “Operation Bunyanun Marus’, a measured and resolute military response. This operation was carried out to restore the balance of power and protect regional integrity.

President Trump’s farsighted leadership established diplomatic communication with both Islamabad and New Delhi. The Government of Pakistan stated that his strategy helped control the rapidly deteriorating situation. “Pakistan values Trump’s sincere offer to assist in resolving the Kashmir issue.”

Pakistan said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the core of regional instability. Lasting peace in South Asia will not be possible until UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir are implemented.

The Pakistani government expressed hope that President Trump would continue efforts for regional and global peace, including playing a role in the Middle East crisis, the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, and rising tensions in Iran.

It should be noted that during last month’s war between Pakistan and India, on May 10, Donald Trump had announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, that Pakistan and India had agreed to a ceasefire.