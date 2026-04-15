Fiza Ali in hot waters after husband lifts her on live show

LAHORE – Pakistani actress and TV host Fiza Ali is under legal scrutiny following a controversial segment on her morning show featuring her husband.

A lawyer, Muhammad Nawaz Dahri filed a complaint with PEMRA against Fiza Ali and the TV channel for allegedly airing an “objectionable and inappropriate act”.

The complaint cites a viral clip in which Fiza Ali’s husband, Ejaz Khan, lifted her on his shoulders after she asked if he could do the same as at home.

“I, being a concerned citizen and an Advocate of the High Court, most respectfully submit this complaint as under: 1. That a video clip has gone viral on social media showing a morning show aired on 24 News HD, hosted by Fiza Ali, wherein an objectionable and inappropriate act was broadcast live,” read the application.

“ That during the said program, the host was seen hugging and being physically pulled by a male individual on live television, which is highly inappropriate and against the moral, cultural, and religious values of Pakistani society.”

He said such content is in clear violation of decency and modesty standards, particularly in a country like Pakistan which is founded upon Islamic principles.

یہ کیا بیشرمی چل رہی ہے ڈئیر پیمرا 👇 pic.twitter.com/mgVAW4WndX — Jameel Farooqui (@FarooquiJameel) April 13, 2026

Dahri urged PEMRA to take action against the channel and production team, including suspending the show and launching an inquiry. The segment also featured Fiza Ali’s daughter, Firal, adding to the attention it received on social media.

The incident comes amid heightened media coverage of Fiza Ali following her third marriage at age 41, with the actress frequently sharing updates about her family life.