PSX climbs 4,400 points amid optimism over restart of US-Iran talks

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp increase on Wednesday as Iran and the United Starts are likely to engage in another round of peace talks.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 soared by 4,456.39 points to reach 170,091.23 points, reflecting a positive change of 2.69 percent compared to previous close of 165,634.84 points.

Meanwhile, Asian markets climbed on Wednesday, following Wall Street’s gains, as optimism over a potential restart of US-Iran peace talks kept oil prices below $100 per barrel and stabilized the dollar after a week of declines.

Investors responded positively, with MSCI’s broad index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan rising 1.5%, reaching its highest level in six weeks.

Japan’s Nikkei index advanced 0.9%, while South Korea’s KOSPI surged 3%. China’s CSI 300 added 0.2%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.7%, reflecting renewed investor confidence across the region.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance said President Donald Trump is pursuing not a small bargain, but a major deal with Iran amid a high-stakes diplomatic push slated for this week in Islamabad.

Speaking at a high-profile event, VP Vance unveiled key details of ongoing US-Iran discussions, calling efforts to secure major geopolitical agreement aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and curbing alleged state-backed militancy.

According to Vance, earlier negotiations failed to produce a breakthrough because POTUS is demanding a far-reaching agreement that goes beyond traditional diplomacy.

The proposed terms reportedly include two core conditions, first, Iran must permanently abandon any plans to develop nuclear weapons, and second Iran must stop sponsoring what US describes as state-level terrorism.

“If Iran promises that it will not build nuclear weapons, we will ensure that Iran becomes economically prosperous,” Vance declared, framing the proposal as both a security guarantee and an economic incentive package.

He further stressed that US is ready to reward compliance with economic prosperity and engagement, calling it the foundation of Trump’s diplomatic offer.