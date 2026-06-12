Pakistan raises minimum wage to Rs40,700 in Budget 2026-27

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased the minimum monthly wage for unskilled workers from Rs37,000 to Rs40,700 in the Budget 2026-27.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the federal budget in the National Assembly, with a total outlay of approximately Rs17.5 trillion.

The government has set a tax revenue target of Rs15.267 trillion for the upcoming fiscal year. A major portion of the budget, estimated at Rs7.824 trillion, has been allocated for debt servicing, while defence spending has been earmarked at around Rs3 trillion.

The budget also includes relief measures for government employees, featuring increases in salaries and pensions. In addition, the government aims to generate Rs1.727 trillion through the petroleum levy during the next fiscal year.

As part of its broader economic strategy, the government has set an export target of $32.8 billion and an import target of $70 billion for 2026-27.

The increase in the minimum wage is aimed at providing relief to low-income workers amid rising living costs and improving their purchasing power.