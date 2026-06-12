Govt abolishes customs duty on raw materials for cancer drugs production

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that under the National Tariff Policy 2025-30, the government is introducing a major incentive to promote the local manufacturing of medicines used to treat cancer and other diseases.

Presenting the budget measures, the finance minister said that customs duty on more than 100 types of raw materials used in the domestic production of cancer and other essential medicines will be completely abolished.

He emphasized that life-threatening diseases such as cancer impose a heavy financial and emotional burden not only on patients but also on their families. He said the government considers it essential to take practical steps to reduce these hardships and improve access to affordable treatment through increased local production of medicines.