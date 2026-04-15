Shocking Undercover report reveals Syringe Reuse Linked to Child HIV Cases in THQ Taunsa

LAHORE – Shocking practices continued at government-run Taunsa hospital in Pakistan even months after authorities promised a crackdown in the wake of a major HIV outbreak among children, with undercover footage reportedly showing repeated syringe reuse, poor infection control, and other practices.
A detailed investigation by BBC uncovered disturbing allegations that unsafe medical practices continued at THQ Taunsa hospital in Pakistan even after authorities pledged strict reforms following a rapidly growing HIV outbreak among juniors.