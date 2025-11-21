Pcb Unveils New Rewards Of Psl Franchises In Upcoming Editions

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has introduced a fresh incentive for the franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the upcoming editions of the tournament.

Announcing the rewards via a post on social media platform X, Naqvi expressed his excitement about the league’s growth and the new initiative, which aims to further boost the competition.

The newly announced rewards include a $500,000 prize for the PSL champions, while the runners-up will receive a reward of $300,000.

In addition, the franchise that makes the most significant contribution towards cricket development will be granted $200,000.

In his post, Naqvi emphasized the importance of raising the standard of cricket in the country, stating, “Let’s take Pakistan cricket to new heights!”

This move is seen as a step toward recognizing the hard work of the franchises, encouraging not only on-field performance but also their efforts in fostering the growth of the sport at the grassroots level.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Super League announced that the auction for the two new PSL franchise teams will take place on 6 January, 2026.

This marks a significant milestone in the league’s continued expansion and its commitment to expanding its footprint across Pakistan. The addition of two new teams will also create fresh commercial, sporting and fan engagement opportunities.

The pool of cities shortlisted for potential franchise allocation includes:

1. Faisalabad

2. Rawalpindi

3. Hyderabad

4. Sialkot

5. Muzaffarabad

6. Gilgit

The successful bidders at the auction will have the right to choose from amongst these city/team names. Only technically qualified bidders will be invited to the Auction.