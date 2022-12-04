Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reveals why he was arrested in India
09:41 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani singing legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recently had a candid discussion regarding his 2011 arrest by Indian authorities at New Delhi airport.

The Zaroori Tha singer appeared in a TV show where he disclosed the reason for the first time after 11 years about his brief detention.

When asked about the episode, Khan revealed he was arrested for carrying more foreign currency than the permitted limit at the airport.

“I was unaware of the India laws regarding foreign currency limit at that time,” he said, adding that the Pakistani authorities reached out him instantly and helped him get clearance in the case.

“I got clearance by evening of the same day due to the steps taken by Pakistani officials,” he said.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the nephew and successor of late legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, is equally popular in Pakistan and India and has worked on several projects in the neighbouring country. 

