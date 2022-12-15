COAS Asim Munir, US CENTCOM chief discuss regional security situation

RAWALPINDI – Commander United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir during his visit to the GHQ.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the fight against terrorism, flood relief and contributions for regional peace.

The CENTCOM chief laid a floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument in honour of the Martyrs of Pakistan whereas a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Later, Commander CENTCOM called on COAS followed by a delegation-level meeting where matters of mutual interest, regional stability and security situation, defence and security cooperation particularly military-to-military ties were discussed during the meeting.

The delegation will also visit Torkham today. He will be apprised of counter-terrorism and border management mechanisms in place along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

