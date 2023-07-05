Nepra increases electricity price by Rs1.90 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an increase of electricity price by Rs1.90 per unit on the account of fuel cost adjustment for the month of May.

The regulatory body announced the decision on a petitioned filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) seeking an increase of Rs2.05 per unit.

Due to the increase in electricity prices, consumers will bear an additional burden of Rs23 billion. However, the increase in unit price will not be applicable to agricultural and lifeline consumers. Nepra will announce a detailed decision later.

The authorities stated that in May, the use of RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) was increased in place of coal. This shift was made due to the expensive production of electricity from coal. The transmission lines experienced faults, leading to increased losses. The Gaddu-Jamshoro line has faced five faults in six months, it said.

Nepra expressed concern over the continuous faults and outages on the transmission lines, stating that failure to provide affordable electricity on time is an injustice to consumers.

According to Nepra officials, not only theft but also employees of NTDC (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) are involved in the transmission line thefts in the southern region.