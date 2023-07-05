Nepra increases electricity price by Rs1.90 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an increase of electricity price by Rs1.90 per unit on the account of fuel cost adjustment for the month of May.
The regulatory body announced the decision on a petitioned filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) seeking an increase of Rs2.05 per unit.
Due to the increase in electricity prices, consumers will bear an additional burden of Rs23 billion. However, the increase in unit price will not be applicable to agricultural and lifeline consumers. Nepra will announce a detailed decision later.
The authorities stated that in May, the use of RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) was increased in place of coal. This shift was made due to the expensive production of electricity from coal. The transmission lines experienced faults, leading to increased losses. The Gaddu-Jamshoro line has faced five faults in six months, it said.
Nepra expressed concern over the continuous faults and outages on the transmission lines, stating that failure to provide affordable electricity on time is an injustice to consumers.
According to Nepra officials, not only theft but also employees of NTDC (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) are involved in the transmission line thefts in the southern region.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
