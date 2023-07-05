Search

Nepra increases electricity price by Rs1.90 per unit

01:24 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an increase of electricity price by Rs1.90 per unit on the account of fuel cost adjustment for the month of May.

The regulatory body announced the decision on a petitioned filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) seeking an increase of Rs2.05 per unit.

Due to the increase in electricity prices, consumers will bear an additional burden of Rs23 billion. However, the increase in unit price will not be applicable to agricultural and lifeline consumers. Nepra will announce a detailed decision later.

The authorities stated that in May, the use of RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) was increased in place of coal. This shift was made due to the expensive production of electricity from coal. The transmission lines experienced faults, leading to increased losses. The Gaddu-Jamshoro line has faced five faults in six months, it said.

Nepra expressed concern over the continuous faults and outages on the transmission lines, stating that failure to provide affordable electricity on time is an injustice to consumers.

According to Nepra officials, not only theft but also employees of NTDC (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) are involved in the transmission line thefts in the southern region.

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee slides against dollar, day after comeback in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.

On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 05, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (5 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375

