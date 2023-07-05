Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, son file plea for acquittal in money laundering case

Web Desk 01:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
PM Shehbaz, son file plea for acquittal in money laundering case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday moved a local court for acquittal in the money laundering case.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, who represented the premier and other PML-N leaders, submitted the applications, maintaining that the reference field by the anti-graft watchdog was false and fabricated, and lack substantial evidence.

The petitioner maintained that their assets were declared as per the law and were recorded in all tax authorities and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The pleas said there is no prospect of proving the case against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, requesting the court to acquit the duo from the reference.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau filed a reference against Sharif and his family members over illegal transfer of funds through Benami accounts.

The federal investigators also submitted a challan as well against the father-son duo, and pointed out more than two dozen untitled accounts through which amounts more than Rs16billion were allegedly transferred between 2008 to 2018.

NAB finds PM Shehbaz, son Hamza 'innocent' in money laundering case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Two SC judges express reservations over CJP Bandial-led bench hearing military courts’ case

01:11 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Gilgit-Baltistan top court disqualifies CM Khalid Khurshid in fake degree case

03:25 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Big relief for PTI chief as IHC trashes criminal proceedings in Toshakhana case

10:13 AM | 4 Jul, 2023

CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on PM Shehbaz

09:56 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

PM Shehbaz increases FC personnel’s salaries equal to army’s level

08:19 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz thanks IMF, lauds Dar’s team after $3bn lifeline

12:21 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi Arabia executes five people for terrorist attack on Imambargah ...

02:22 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 5 July 2023

09:03 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee slides against dollar, day after comeback in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.

On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 05, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (5 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: