PM Shehbaz, son file plea for acquittal in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday moved a local court for acquittal in the money laundering case.
Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, who represented the premier and other PML-N leaders, submitted the applications, maintaining that the reference field by the anti-graft watchdog was false and fabricated, and lack substantial evidence.
The petitioner maintained that their assets were declared as per the law and were recorded in all tax authorities and the Election Commission of Pakistan.
The pleas said there is no prospect of proving the case against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, requesting the court to acquit the duo from the reference.
Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau filed a reference against Sharif and his family members over illegal transfer of funds through Benami accounts.
The federal investigators also submitted a challan as well against the father-son duo, and pointed out more than two dozen untitled accounts through which amounts more than Rs16billion were allegedly transferred between 2008 to 2018.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
