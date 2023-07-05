PM Shehbaz, son file plea for acquittal in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday moved a local court for acquittal in the money laundering case.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, who represented the premier and other PML-N leaders, submitted the applications, maintaining that the reference field by the anti-graft watchdog was false and fabricated, and lack substantial evidence.

The petitioner maintained that their assets were declared as per the law and were recorded in all tax authorities and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The pleas said there is no prospect of proving the case against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, requesting the court to acquit the duo from the reference.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau filed a reference against Sharif and his family members over illegal transfer of funds through Benami accounts.

The federal investigators also submitted a challan as well against the father-son duo, and pointed out more than two dozen untitled accounts through which amounts more than Rs16billion were allegedly transferred between 2008 to 2018.