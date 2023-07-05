Probe underway as suspicious white powder found at White House turns out to be cocaine

WASHINGTON – A little amount of suspicious powder was found in the White House over the weekend, and preliminary testing finds it as cocaine - a powerfully addictive stimulant drug.

Media reports claim that US President Joe Biden and family members were not at presidency when a secret service agent found an illegal substance, and the revelation forced a temporary shutdown of part of the White House.

Officials confirmed that the illegal substance was found in the West Wing but refused to share further details. Authorities sent powder for further evaluation, and investigators are looking into how the substance entered the Presidency.

It has been learnt that the area where the drug was found is close to the executive mansion where President Joe Biden stays while scores of people visit the place through the West Wing on a daily basis.

This is not the first time when drugs found at the White House. Rapper Snoop Dogg earlier revealed that he once smoked marijuana in bathroom in US Presidency, while songwriter Willie Nelson also admitted smoking a joint on the White House roof.