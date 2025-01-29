Pakistan likely to reduce electricity prices for one month

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to reduce the power tariff for one month by Rs1.03 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment.

The Central Purchasing Power Agency has submitted a request to NEPRA for a price reduction. The authority will hold a hearing on the request regarding the prices tomorrow, Thursday.

CPPA has sought reduction under the monthly fuel price adjustment for the month of December 2024. It stated that 751.6 million units of electricity were provided to Discos (Distribution Companies) in last year.

The fuel cost per unit of electricity in December was Rs9.60, while the estimated cost for the the period under review was Rs 10.63 per unit.

CPPA further explained that 22.80% of the electricity in December was generated from water, 10.06% from local coal, 1.59% from imported coal, and 0.03% from furnace oil.

Additionally, it noted that 12.31% of the electricity was generated from local gas, 20.70% from LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), and 26.48% from nuclear sources in December.