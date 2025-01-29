CM Laptop Scheme 2025 in Punjab; Full Registration details here

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Laptop Scheme remained among top searches as students are excited to get latest computers under new initiative to improve learning experience.

Maryam Nawaz led Punjab government officially rolled out much-anticipated ‘CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025,’ aimed at providing free laptops to thousands of students across the region to promote academic excellence and support learning in a variety of disciplines, including computer science, engineering, medicine, and social sciences.

As per reports, HEC Punjab will compile data of all eligible students, and there will be no online application process, institutions will directly provide lists of deserving students.

The distribution process is set to start after Ramadan this year, with registration expected to start next month. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz confirmed that the first batch of laptops has already arrived in Pakistan and distribution ceremonies will be held in various locations across the province.

Punjab government will distribute Core i7, 13th-generation laptops to thousand of students, with a special focus on minority students. A total of 2,000 laptops will be allocated to minority students, while the remaining devices will be given to position holders in schools.