Punjab CM Laptop Scheme distribution schedule announced

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set a target to provide laptops to students within 90 days.

Under the Chief Minister’s Laptop and Merit Scholarship Program, students in Punjab will be given the latest Core i7, 13th generation laptops.

CM Maryam has directed that 2,000 laptops should be distributed among minority students, as well as position-holding students of matriculation and intermediate (FSC) exams.

A total of 20,000 university students, 14,000 college students, 4,000 students from the industry and agriculture sectors, and 2,000 students from medical and dental colleges will receive laptops. Among those receiving laptops, 32 percent students will be from South Punjab.

As per the plan, 5,000 laptops will be distributed within 30 days, and a total of 35,000 laptops will be distributed by February 20.

Students from Computer Science, Medical, Science, Engineering, Social Sciences, Business, Languages, Veterinary, and Agriculture fields will also receive laptops.

Scholarships will be awarded to 30,000 students from government institutions and 10,000 students from private educational institutions across Punjab.