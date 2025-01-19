Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan appointments new ambassadors to key countries

Pakistan Appointments New Ambassadors To Key Countries

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of new Pakistani ambassadors to various countries.

According to reports, Asma Rubani will be the new ambassador to the Philippines, and Rahim Hayat Qureshi will be appointed as ambassador to Brussels and the European Union. Abdul Hamid Bhutta has been appointed as the ambassador to Japan, while Najib Durrani will serve as the ambassador to Ghana.

Similarly, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry will be appointed as the ambassador to Indonesia, Moazam Shah to South Korea, Malik Farooq to South Africa, Shahbaz Khokhar to Beirut, Adil Gilani to Morocco, and Tariq Karim and Aqsa Nawaz will be appointed as ambassadors to African countries.

Syed Haider Shah will be the new ambassador to the Netherlands, Aamir Shaukat to Egypt, and Marghoob Saleem Butt to Switzerland.

Additionally, Zaman Mehdi will serve as the new Consul General in Chicago, Wajid Hashmi in Melbourne, and Tanveer Bhatti in Chengdu, China.

On the other hand, Imtiaz Gondal will be the new ambassador to Manchester, and Shehryar Akbar will be the new ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 19 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search