Pakistan appointments new ambassadors to key countries

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of new Pakistani ambassadors to various countries.

According to reports, Asma Rubani will be the new ambassador to the Philippines, and Rahim Hayat Qureshi will be appointed as ambassador to Brussels and the European Union. Abdul Hamid Bhutta has been appointed as the ambassador to Japan, while Najib Durrani will serve as the ambassador to Ghana.

Similarly, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry will be appointed as the ambassador to Indonesia, Moazam Shah to South Korea, Malik Farooq to South Africa, Shahbaz Khokhar to Beirut, Adil Gilani to Morocco, and Tariq Karim and Aqsa Nawaz will be appointed as ambassadors to African countries.

Syed Haider Shah will be the new ambassador to the Netherlands, Aamir Shaukat to Egypt, and Marghoob Saleem Butt to Switzerland.

Additionally, Zaman Mehdi will serve as the new Consul General in Chicago, Wajid Hashmi in Melbourne, and Tanveer Bhatti in Chengdu, China.

On the other hand, Imtiaz Gondal will be the new ambassador to Manchester, and Shehryar Akbar will be the new ambassador to the Czech Republic.