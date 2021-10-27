Mohammad Amir, Harbhajan Singh exchange barbs during heated Twitter spat
LAHORE – Banter between former Pakistani ace pacer Mohammad Amir and Harbhajan Singh turned into an ugly spat on microblogging platform, days after Men in Green outclassed arch-rival India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Tensions continue to flare between the two sides following the high octane clash and the recent event started when Amir tagged Indian cricketer turned commentator in a tweet and asked how he was dealing with the loss after Pakistan's historic 10-wickets win in the T20 World Cup.

Harbhajan Paa ji ne TVto nai toda apna? [Did Harbhajan break his TV], he wrote while mocking the outspoken Singh. 

To this, Singh replied on Twitter saying, Ab Tum bi bologe, yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said” [now you will also comment on such matters. Did this six land on your TV at home?]. 

Singh, who was recently involved with former Pakistani player Shoaib Akhtar, shared a clip of him thrashing Amir to clinch the Asia Cup 2010 against Men in Green. On which, Amir replied by sharing a video clip when ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi hit four sixes off Singh.

Harbhajan, who seemed irked with Amir’s tweet, mentioned Lord's Test No-Ball spot-fixing incident in 2010 to which Pakistani bowler replied “Mentioning incidents about my past won’t change the fact that you lost on Sunday. And what about your illegal bowling action mate? Now, just watch us lift the World Cup. You didn’t get a walkover, now go and walk in the park”.

The schooling by 29-year-old angered Singh, who then tweeted, Fixer ko sixer, chal daffa ho ja along with the same clip.

Meanwhile, the derogatory language used by the former top Indian player shocked cricket fans as many took to social media to mock him with his gaffe’s and on-the-field blunders.

