Mohammad Amir, Harbhajan Singh exchange barbs during heated Twitter spat

LAHORE – Banter between former Pakistani ace pacer Mohammad Amir and Harbhajan Singh turned into an ugly spat on microblogging platform, days after Men in Green outclassed arch-rival India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Tensions continue to flare between the two sides following the high octane clash and the recent event started when Amir tagged Indian cricketer turned commentator in a tweet and asked how he was dealing with the loss after Pakistan's historic 10-wickets win in the T20 World Cup.

hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora apna koi ni hota hai end of the day its a game of cricket 😊. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 25, 2021

Harbhajan Paa ji ne TVto nai toda apna? [Did Harbhajan break his TV], he wrote while mocking the outspoken Singh.

To this, Singh replied on Twitter saying, Ab Tum bi bologe, yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said” [now you will also comment on such matters. Did this six land on your TV at home?].

Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said 🤣 https://t.co/XqSnWhg9t3 pic.twitter.com/4IuWpPOpF1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Singh, who was recently involved with former Pakistani player Shoaib Akhtar, shared a clip of him thrashing Amir to clinch the Asia Cup 2010 against Men in Green. On which, Amir replied by sharing a video clip when ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi hit four sixes off Singh.

https://t.co/tZGLtwBKCa me busy tha @harbhajan_singh apki bowling dekh raha tha test jab LaLA ne apko 4 bowls pe 4 sixes mare thay but cricket hai lag sakte but test cricket me 😅😅😅😅thora ziada ho gia tha — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 26, 2021

Harbhajan, who seemed irked with Amir’s tweet, mentioned Lord's Test No-Ball spot-fixing incident in 2010 to which Pakistani bowler replied “Mentioning incidents about my past won’t change the fact that you lost on Sunday. And what about your illegal bowling action mate? Now, just watch us lift the World Cup. You didn’t get a walkover, now go and walk in the park”.

Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game https://t.co/nbv6SWMvQl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts https://t.co/5aPmXtYKqm pic.twitter.com/PhveqewN6h — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

The schooling by 29-year-old angered Singh, who then tweeted, Fixer ko sixer, chal daffa ho ja along with the same clip.

Fixer ko sixer.. out of the park @iamamirofficial chal daffa ho ja pic.twitter.com/UiUp8cAc0g — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the derogatory language used by the former top Indian player shocked cricket fans as many took to social media to mock him with his gaffe’s and on-the-field blunders.