Islamabad Club Champions Trophy: BN Polo win subsidiary final
Share
Team BN Polo won the subsidiary final of the Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022 after outsmarting EFU-PAF by 9-4 here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Saturday.
A great number of polo enthusiasts as well as Islamabad Club officials and players and their families were present at the venue to witness and enjoy the exciting polo match.
Baber Naseem stole the show today by playing extremely well and contributing with fabulous four goals. He was ably supported by his teammates, who also played key role in their team's triumph. Eulogio and Ahmed Ali Tiwana also played well and banged in a brilliant brace each while Haider Naseem converted a lone goal for the winning side.
The losing side - EFU-PAF - though tried hard to compete well against Team BN Polo but their efforts couldn't bear fruit as they lost the subsidiary final by 4-9. Hazma Mawaz Khan did play some attacking polo and thrashed in two goals while Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi and Yousaf Rasool struck one goal apiece but their efforts proved futile in the end.
Now tomorrow (Sunday), the main final will be played between Team Asean and Kalabagh/Shahtaj at 4:00 pm here at Islamabad Club Polo Ground and it is expected that the highly-entertaining encounter will be enjoyed by a good number of polo lovers.
Team Asean, one of the finalists, comprises of Hashim Asad, Haider Asad, Raja Jalal Arslan and Bauti Fenell while Kalabagh/Shahtaj, the other finalist team, includes Sheikh Adil Waheed, Asfandyar Khan, Raja Temur Nadeem and Guy Gibrat.
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Islamabad Club Champions Trophy: BN Polo win subsidiary final10:41 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Supreme Court opens at midnight, judges to arrive shortly10:28 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani government decides to declassify 'threat letter'10:10 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- 500-tonne iron bridge stolen in India's Bihar09:50 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- SC to hear presidential reference seeking disqualification of ...09:24 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Javed Sheikh, Samina Peerzada share their two cents on political ...07:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Indian actress Swara Bhaskar lauds Supreme Court of Pakistan's ...05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Finale of ISPR drama Sinf e Aahan to be screened in cinemas after Eid03:17 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022