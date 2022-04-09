PM Imran rejects reports about dismissal of General Bajwa

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday night dismissed reports that he had dismissed Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

PM Imran Khan, in a conversation with senior journalists, said he had no plans to make changes to the defence department. He said that rumours are spread whenever he convenes a meeting.

“There was neither any talk of dismissing the army chief nor was this on the cards,” PM Imran told journalists. "I will do my job as per the law and in line with the Constitution," the PM was quoted as saying by Geo News TV.

When asked about the no-confidence motion, Khan reiterated that he would not accept defeat at “any cost”.

“I will not let this foreign conspiracy succeed,” PM Imran said, adding that he has neither accepted defeat in the past nor will he accept defeat now.

“I swear I will never betray Pakistan,” the premier said. "I will attend the National Assembly session."

PM Khan further reiterated that despite him being alone, he will continue to fight for the nation and “will never compromise.”

Regarding the federal cabinet meeting, the premier said that whenever a meeting is called rumours start spreading, clarifying that no changes are being made.

PM Imran Khan said that he would "never allow external conspiracy to succeed."

Answering a question related to the alleged “threat letter”, PM Imran said that he will show the memo to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza.

The premier mentioned that the letter has all the details of the meeting with the US diplomat, adding that no hurdles will be created in the assembly proceedings; however, he acknowledged the fact that the Opposition can put him in jail.