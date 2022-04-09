PM Imran rejects reports about dismissal of General Bajwa
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday night dismissed reports that he had dismissed Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
PM Imran Khan, in a conversation with senior journalists, said he had no plans to make changes to the defence department. He said that rumours are spread whenever he convenes a meeting.
“There was neither any talk of dismissing the army chief nor was this on the cards,” PM Imran told journalists. "I will do my job as per the law and in line with the Constitution," the PM was quoted as saying by Geo News TV.
When asked about the no-confidence motion, Khan reiterated that he would not accept defeat at “any cost”.
“I will not let this foreign conspiracy succeed,” PM Imran said, adding that he has neither accepted defeat in the past nor will he accept defeat now.
“I swear I will never betray Pakistan,” the premier said. "I will attend the National Assembly session."
PM Khan further reiterated that despite him being alone, he will continue to fight for the nation and “will never compromise.”
Regarding the federal cabinet meeting, the premier said that whenever a meeting is called rumours start spreading, clarifying that no changes are being made.
PM Imran Khan said that he would "never allow external conspiracy to succeed."
Answering a question related to the alleged “threat letter”, PM Imran said that he will show the memo to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza.
The premier mentioned that the letter has all the details of the meeting with the US diplomat, adding that no hurdles will be created in the assembly proceedings; however, he acknowledged the fact that the Opposition can put him in jail.
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani PM Imran Khan dismissed through vote of no-confidence12:20 AM | 10 Apr, 2022
-
- PM Imran rejects reports about dismissal of General Bajwa11:37 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- BREAKING: Alert at airports across Pakistan, no govt official can fly ...11:23 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Islamabad Club Champions Trophy: BN Polo win subsidiary final10:41 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Javed Sheikh, Samina Peerzada share their two cents on political ...07:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Indian actress Swara Bhaskar lauds Supreme Court of Pakistan's ...05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Finale of ISPR drama Sinf e Aahan to be screened in cinemas after Eid03:17 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022