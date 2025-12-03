38 Pakistanis rescued in Myanmar after being trapped through fake online jobs, work visa offers

A large-scale crackdown on online fraud centres in Myanmar has led to the recovery of several foreign nationals, including Pakistani citizens.

Reports said the Thai Army rescued hundreds of individuals during the operation, among them 38 Pakistanis.

The Pakistani nationals were recovered while crossing the Myanmar–Thailand border and were later shifted to the Bangkok Immigration Centre. Authorities stated that the rescued Pakistanis will be deported to Pakistan in phases, and the Government of Pakistan has been formally notified.

Thai authorities have also disclosed that around 60 more Pakistanis are currently staying in shelter houses in Myanmar after escaping from online fraud centres operating there.

Officials have requested Pakistan to take strict action against the agents responsible for sending these individuals abroad once the deportees are questioned.

The Thai government has further asked Pakistan to place the names of the returning individuals on the Exit Control List for five years.

Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia have emerged as significant hubs for online fraud operations where fake call-centre-style setups are active.

These centres lure young people with promises of online jobs and work visas. Upon arrival, they are detained and forced to participate in fraudulent activities.

The Federal Investigation Agency has cautioned youth to remain alert and avoid relying on unverified international job offers or work visas.