Jaecoo J7 Price increased by Rs5Lac in Pakistan; Check new rates

KARACHI – Pakistan witnessed surge in plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles, fueled by eco-friendly energy solutions, as more and more people are turning to greener transportation options.

Among these, Jaecoo J7 PHEV emerged a popular choice for urban commuters seeking both efficiency and modern features. With rising demand and production costs, NexGen Auto announced big price increase, adding Rs5Lac and it now cost Rs.10,499,000.

The 5Lac hike comes amid growing interest in hybrid vehicles in the country and reflects the increasing costs of automotive production and local assembly.

Jaecoo J7 PHEV is offered in two trims, Comfort and Premium, both sharing a 1.5L turbocharged engine that delivers 342 HP and 525 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an 18.3 kWh electric battery, which provides a pure electric range of approximately 90 km, making it suitable for city commuting while offering hybrid flexibility for longer journeys. The SUV can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds and achieves an average fuel efficiency of around 16.6 km/l, combining performance with economy.

Nishat Motors, which handles the vehicle’s assembly and distribution in Pakistan, backs the J7 PHEV with a 6-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty and an 8-year/160,000 km warranty on the battery, providing added assurance to prospective buyers.

Jaecoo J7 PHEV is particularly aimed at urban drivers who also take occasional long trips, as it allows for quiet, emission-free city driving in EV mode while retaining hybrid performance for intercity travel.