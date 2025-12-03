Latest

Mufti Muneebur Rehman shifted to ICU health condition worsens

By Our Correspondent
11:12 am | Dec 3, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistan’s prominent religious scholar and former chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, has been diagnosed with dengue virus.

Naib Mufti Abdul Razzaq Naqshbandi revealed Mufti Muneeb was admitted to a private hospital in Bahadurabad two days ago after his health deteriorated.

Reports confirmed that his condition worsened further, after which he was shifted to the ICU. A special team of doctors is supervising his treatment.

Mufti Abdul Razzaq and others have requested prayers for his recovery, stating that they hope Allah grants him complete health.

Our Correspondent

