Mufti Muneebur Rehman shifted to ICU health condition worsens

KARACHI – Pakistan’s prominent religious scholar and former chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, has been diagnosed with dengue virus.

Naib Mufti Abdul Razzaq Naqshbandi revealed Mufti Muneeb was admitted to a private hospital in Bahadurabad two days ago after his health deteriorated.

Reports confirmed that his condition worsened further, after which he was shifted to the ICU. A special team of doctors is supervising his treatment.

Mufti Abdul Razzaq and others have requested prayers for his recovery, stating that they hope Allah grants him complete health.