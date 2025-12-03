Punjab boards to hold matric, intermediate exams after Ramadan 2026

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced that annual board examinations for matric and intermediate classes will be conducted after Ramadan and Eidul Fitr 2026.

Previously, it was decided to hold the first annual examinations across all nine educational boards on March 3, 2025.

As the education minister has announced a revision to facilitate the students, new schedule for the exams will be shared by the boards in coming days.

A teachers union has welcomed the decision, saying it would provide extra time to students to prepare for the exams.

Last month, the Punjab education authorities announced that exams for both classes will now be conducted under board system, a move aimed at ensuring a fair and uniform assessment across schools.

Punjab Education Curriculum Training and Assessment officially announced that annual examinations for Class 5 and 8 students will now be conducted under the board examination system. According to the schedule released by the authority, registration for the exams will begin in November 2025.

The examination for grade five will start on February 9, 2026, while Class 8 exams are scheduled to start on February 16, 2026. Students of grade five can complete their admission and registration process between November 3 and November 15, 2025.

As per the announcement, the results for both grades will be declared on March 31, 2026. The decision aims to standardize the assessment process and ensure uniform educational evaluation across schools.