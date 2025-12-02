Has Punjab allowed 16-year-olds to get Bike Licenses amid stern crackdown?

LAHORE – Punjab government opened gates for 16-year-olds to legally apply for bike licenses. The announcement did not come through formal press release or policy document, and was sparked by a wave of public outrage and viral videos of minors being detained for traffic violations.

Reports in local media said the provincial government allowed 16-year-olds to get bike licenses as it launched one of the strict traffic crackdowns province has ever seen, with fines soaring by up to 900percent and police issuing FIRs and impounding vehicles of anyone caught driving without a license or helmet.

The move comes amid an explosive controversy after viral videos showed minors, including school-going children, being arrested and allegedly handcuffed for traffic violations, sparking widespread outrage over fears that such treatment could ruin their futures.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz reacted fiercely on social media, condemning the handcuffing of minors and announcing two major decisions: that teenagers aged 16 can now apply for motorcycle licenses, and that helmet violators will receive warning challans rather than FIRs.

On the other hand, Punjab’s Chief Traffic Officer told the media that no official notification regarding the new licensing age has been issued yet, though he admitted it may soon follow, given CM’s public announcement. He also opposed that minors are currently being handcuffed, insisting that the viral videos are old and that the actual procedure is only to impound the vehicle and complete legal documentation without restraining children.

Despite confusion, one thing remains crystal clear, traffic enforcement is tougher than ever, and adults over 18 caught driving without a valid license will still face full FIRs with no leniency.

As the crackdown intensifies, all drivers are being urged to follow the law strictly, especially those without licenses, who risk losing their vehicles and facing legal action if stopped by the police.