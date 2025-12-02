Underage son of IHC judge remanded in custody after fatal SUV hit-and-run in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – In the federal capital, Islamabad, the underage son of a senior Islamabad High Court official ran over two girls who were riding an electric scooter.

The incident occurred last night within the jurisdiction of Secretariat Police Station. Both girls died on the spot after being hit by a V8 vehicle. The victims were 25 and 27 years old.

Police arrested the driver and took the vehicle into custody. One of the deceased girls was said to be an interior designer at the National College of Arts (NCA).

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was being driven at a very high speed, and the impact was so severe that the scooter was thrown several feet away. Sources said the accused, Abu Zar, is the son of a senior Islamabad High Court figure.

The accused was born in July 2009 and does not possess a driving licence. At the time of the accident, he was recording a video for a social media application.

Meanwhile, police presented the accused before a local court and requested a seven-day physical remand of Abu Zar son of Muhammad Asif. The court approved a four-day physical remand.

According to police, the accused’s permanent address is Quetta. The remand papers stated that the accused did not have a national identity card or a driving licence. The accused claimed that his identity card had been made. He admitted to hitting the scooter of the two young girls due to negligence, carelessness, and overspeeding.

The remand papers further stated that the girls, who were employees of PNCA, fell after sustaining serious injuries and later died. The accused said that he was recording a video on Snapchat moments before the incident and threw his mobile phone away immediately after the accident.

The remand application said that the mobile phone needs to be recovered to check the video recorded on it. Police also need to obtain the accused’s identity card and CCTV footage from the accident site to determine his exact age, whether he was alone or accompanied at the time of the incident, and to conduct a medical test to confirm his age.