Pakistan's caretaker PM Kakar set to leave for Kenya on maiden visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will be paying a three-day official visit to Kenya to participate in the Africa Climate Summit.
According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will accompany the Prime Minister in the visit starting from Monday.
The visit is taking place at the invitation of President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya.
At the Summit, Kakar will articulate Pakistan’s perspective on the global climate crisis and highlight our national efforts to rebuild in a climate-resilient manner after last year’s devastating floods.
Prime Minister’s key messages in Nairobi would include the need for enhanced climate cooperation at all levels to confront the common challenge of Climate Change in an effective manner, the FO spokesperson added.
In Nairobi, the caretaker PM is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Africa, including Kenya, and with other high-level dignitaries.
The Africa Climate Summit is the initiative of Kenya and the African Union.
Pakistan’s high-level participation in the Summit is not only in keeping with its traditionally proactive climate diplomacy, but is also in line with the ‘Look Africa’ outlook for enhanced engagement with countries in Africa.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.26
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Karachi
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Quetta
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Attock
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Multan
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
