Pakistan

Pakistan's caretaker PM Kakar set to leave for Kenya on maiden visit

Web Desk 09:52 PM | 2 Sep, 2023
Pakistan's caretaker PM Kakar set to leave for Kenya on maiden visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will be paying a three-day official visit to Kenya to participate in the Africa Climate Summit.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will accompany the Prime Minister in the visit starting from Monday.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya.

At the Summit, Kakar will articulate Pakistan’s perspective on the global climate crisis and highlight our national efforts to rebuild in a climate-resilient manner after last year’s devastating floods.

Prime Minister’s key messages in Nairobi would include the need for enhanced climate cooperation at all levels to confront the common challenge of Climate Change in an effective manner, the FO spokesperson added.

In Nairobi, the caretaker PM is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Africa, including Kenya, and with other high-level dignitaries.

The Africa Climate Summit is the initiative of Kenya and the African Union.

Pakistan’s high-level participation in the Summit is not only in keeping with its traditionally proactive climate diplomacy, but is also in line with the ‘Look Africa’ outlook for enhanced engagement with countries in Africa.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

