CTD arrests five women terrorists in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department has apprehended five women terrorists in Lahore and Sheikhupura through intelligence-driven operations.

These detained individuals were reportedly associated with Daesh, also recognized as the Islamic State.

Among the detainees, three were from Lahore, while the remaining two hailed from Sheikhupura.

Additionally, CTD authorities revealed the confiscation of prohibited books, mobile phones, weapons and cash were seized from the arrested terrorists.