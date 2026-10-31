WhatsApp brings New Group Chat Features with Exclusive Statuses, Permanent Pins and Smart Filters

LONDON – Meta owned messaging giant WhatsApp made changes to group conversations, with updates aimed at ending the chaos of missed messages and vanishing information

Buried under hundreds of unread messages in a group chat? WhatsApp says help is on the way. The platform unveiled package of new group features that changes how users track, share and preserve conversations. The update includes a filter for unread group chats, pinned messages with no expiry, a way to hand chat history to latecomers, and a first-of-its-kind Status feature built exclusively for groups.

Key messages no longer have to disappear from the top of a chat. WhatsApp is removing the time limit on pinned group messages, so users can keep a message pinned permanently. Critical announcements and key details will stay within reach, with no countdown to worry about.

The new unread-group filter is designed to surface the conversations that matter most. It highlights groups where a user has been mentioned or received a direct reply. It also picks up messages sent with the @all feature, so urgent group-wide alerts are harder to miss.

Admins could already share a group’s message history when adding a new member. That power now extends to everyone in the group. Existing members can share older messages with a new arrival even after they have joined, by tapping the newcomer’s name in the group chat.

The Group Status now let members post Status updates visible only to people in that group. Fellow members can view the updates, react to them and like them, and can post statuses of their own to the group. As with regular WhatsApp Status, every Group Status disappears automatically after 24 hours.