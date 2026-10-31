IIOJK’s CM Omar Abdullah marries Journalist Nidhi Razdan, 3 Months after Divorce

Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has started a new chapter, tying the knot with TV journalist Nidhi Razdan in New Delhi, just months after his first marriage ended after a prolonged legal tussle.

The surprise wedding brings together two familiar faces from Indian politics and journalism. The 56-year-old politician confirmed the marriage through a social media post, sharing photographs with his new wife alongside a brief but meaningful message: “A new journey began yesterday.” He also tagged Razdan, 49, who responded with a playful message of her own, writing, “It’s done bro,” accompanied by a ring emoji.

According to reports, the couple officially married on Friday, October 30, in New Delhi under India’s Special Marriage Act. Unlike a lavish celebrity wedding, the marriage was conducted in the presence of family members from both sides, who also served as witnesses. Wedding celebrations took place in both Srinagar and New Delhi, bringing together close relatives of the newlyweds.

Among the attendees were Omar Abdullah’s father, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, his mother Mollie Abdullah, his three sisters, and other relatives. Nidhi Razdan’s parents, veteran journalist M.K. Razdan and Sarla Razdan, also joined the celebrations.

The timing of Abdullah’s second marriage has drawn particular attention because his previous marriage to Payal Abdullah was legally dissolved only in July 2026. The former couple, who married in 1994 and have two sons, had been involved in a prolonged matrimonial dispute.

After years of legal proceedings, both sides reached a mutual settlement, paving the way for India’s Supreme Court to formally dissolve their marriage on July 31, 2026. The settlement brought an end to the longstanding dispute, allowing both parties to move forward separately.

While Abdullah remains leading political figure in Indian-occupied Kashmir, Razdan established herself as a well-known television journalist, having worked extensively in political and international affairs coverage.

The marriage announcement, accompanied by photographs and the couple’s lighthearted social media exchange, has now placed their personal relationship in the public spotlight.