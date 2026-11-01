Opportunity for Pakistanis as New Zealand Expands Skilled Immigration Programme

ISLAMABAD/WELLINGTON – New Zealand government expanded its skilled immigration programme, offering qualified Pakistani professionals, experienced workers and technicians three potential pathways to residency, with opportunities to live, work and study in the country indefinitely alongside eligible family members.

The revised Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Resident Visa framework introduces new opportunities for foreign workers seeking to build their careers and establish a permanent future in New Zealand. The changes could attract considerable interest among Pakistani professionals, particularly those working in information technology, engineering, healthcare, education, accounting and skilled trades.

Under the programme, successful applicants can obtain resident status and include their spouses or partners and dependent children aged 24 or younger, subject to eligibility requirements. However, the opportunity comes with strict conditions. Applicants generally need a qualifying job or employment offer from an accredited New Zealand employer, along with the required qualifications, employment experience, English proficiency and salary.

Three Routes to Residency

Immigration New Zealand has expanded the Skilled Migrant Category to accommodate applicants with different educational and professional backgrounds. Rather than relying solely on a points-based system, the updated programme offers three distinct routes through which eligible candidates can qualify for residence.

The first route is the Points-Based Pathway, which requires applicants to secure six skilled residence points. Points can be obtained through recognised educational qualifications, New Zealand occupational registration or qualifying income. Applicants who cannot reach the required six points through one of these categories may be able to claim additional points for skilled work experience gained in New Zealand.

An eligible overseas bachelor’s degree may provide four points, leaving the applicant to meet the remaining requirement through qualifying employment experience. The second route is the Skilled Work Experience Pathway, introduced for workers with substantial professional experience.

This pathway generally requires at least five years of relevant employment experience, including two years of skilled work in New Zealand. The New Zealand employment component must meet an earnings threshold of at least 1.1 times the applicable Skilled Migrant Category wage rate.

It is primarily designed for workers in eligible occupations classified at ANZSCO skill levels 1 to 3. The third option is the Trades and Technician Pathway, aimed at qualified tradespeople and technical workers. Candidates must hold a relevant qualification at Level 4 or above and have at least four years of qualifying post-qualification experience. This includes a minimum of 18 months of skilled employment in New Zealand at the required wage threshold.

Occupations covered by the approved lists include certain roles in construction, engineering, manufacturing, automotive trades and technical services.

Who Can Apply for New Zealand’s Skilled Migrant Visa?

Pakistani nationals are eligible to pursue the programme under the same general immigration rules that apply to other foreign applicants. The principal applicant must be no older than 55 when submitting the residence application.

Candidates must also hold a qualifying full-time skilled position or employment offer from an accredited employer in New Zealand. Generally, full-time employment means working at least 30 hours per week. Eligible positions must satisfy the applicable employment conditions, which can include permanent jobs, fixed-term contracts lasting at least 12 months and certain qualifying contractual arrangements.

Another major requirement is English-language proficiency. The applicant can generally demonstrate the required language ability through an overall IELTS score of 6.5 or another accepted qualification or test result.

Different English-language conditions may apply to partners and dependent children, with English-language tuition options available in some circumstances.

Applicants must additionally undergo health and character assessments, including medical examinations, chest X-rays and police clearance checks.

Salary Fixed at NZ$35 Per Hour

The revised immigration system also introduces changes to how salary requirements are assessed. New Zealand’s base Skilled Migrant Category wage threshold increased to NZ$35 per hour. However, earnings requirements vary depending on the immigration route and occupation.

Under the Skilled Work Experience Pathway, for example, qualifying employment at 1.1 times the base threshold would require NZ$38.50 per hour where the March 2026 rate applies. The government has also simplified wage assessments for certain residence applications.

Workers can generally rely on the applicable wage threshold from when they began accumulating qualifying skilled employment experience, rather than automatically having to meet a subsequently increased threshold when applying for residence. The change aims to provide greater certainty for workers progressing towards residence.

How Much Does the New Zealand Skilled Migrant Visa Cost?

Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa application currently starts at NZ$6,450. However, submitting the initial Expression of Interest is free.

Additional expenses may arise from English-language tests, medical assessments, police certificates, qualification recognition, translations and immigration advisory services. For Pakistani applicants, overseas educational qualifications may require an International Qualification Assessment through the New Zealand Qualifications Authority.

The assessment helps determine whether the applicant’s educational credentials meet the required New Zealand standards.

The immigration procedure begins with an online Expression of Interest submitted through Immigration New Zealand’s official system. Candidates must provide information about their qualifications, employment, experience and the residence pathway under which they seek consideration.

Applicants who satisfy the initial requirements can receive an Invitation to Apply through email. They are then given four months to complete their residence application, upload supporting documentation and pay the applicable immigration fees.

Documents can include passports, photographs, employment contracts, academic certificates, experience records, English-language results, medical reports and police clearance certificates. Marriage certificates and children’s birth certificates may also be needed when applicants include eligible family members.

Immigration authorities may request additional evidence or conduct further verification before deciding an application.

The processing period can vary depending on the complexity of the case and the department’s workload.

For Pakistanis looking beyond traditional overseas employment destinations, New Zealand’s immigration reforms provide another potential route to long-term settlement. Professionals in software engineering, information technology, healthcare, teaching, accounting and engineering may be able to explore suitable immigration options depending on their occupations and qualifications.

For Pakistanis applying from overseas, getting genuine offer from an accredited New Zealand employer remains one of the biggest practical challenges. Some applicants may first secure an Accredited Employer Work Visa, build qualifying New Zealand employment experience and subsequently apply for residence.

Others who already meet the full six-point requirement may be able to pursue the points-based residence pathway without first accumulating additional New Zealand work experience, provided they meet all other conditions.

Permanent Residency After Two Years

Applicants who obtain a Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa may become eligible for a Permanent Resident Visa after holding residence for at least two consecutive years. They must meet the relevant conditions, including demonstrating commitment to New Zealand and complying with any requirements attached to their initial residence status.

Permanent residence offers greater flexibility for international travel without the ordinary travel-condition limitations applicable to resident visas. Citizenship may also become available after meeting New Zealand’s separate eligibility requirements, generally including at least five years of residence and the required physical presence in the country.