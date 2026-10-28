New Zealand introduces four student visa changes 2026

WELLINGTON – Immigration New Zealand has introduced four key changes to its student visa rules, revising work rights, compliance requirements, visa processing procedures and timelines for students nearing the end of their courses.

Reports said the new rules took effect on October 27, 2026, and apply to international students covered by the relevant visa conditions.

The changes are expected to affect how international students manage their employment during studies, meet visa requirements and plan their next steps after completing their courses.

Revised Work Rights for Research Master’s Students

Under the updated rules, research-based master’s students will no longer have unlimited work rights while studying. Instead, they will follow the same conditions as other master’s students.

Eligible students will be permitted to work up to 25 hours per week during academic terms and full-time during scheduled holidays, subject to their visa conditions.

Stricter Assessment of Visa Compliance

Immigration New Zealand has also tightened English-language requirements when assessing whether students can comply with the conditions attached to their visas.

The revised approach introduces additional considerations into the assessment process for international student visa applicants and holders.

Expanded Powers to Pause Visa Processing

Under the new rules, Immigration New Zealand can suspend student visa processing in a wider range of circumstances. These include situations in which authorities investigate possible non-compliance by educational institutions.

The change expands the circumstances in which visa applications may be put on hold while compliance concerns are examined.

Extended Time to Decide on Next Steps

Another key change concerns students whose visas expire one month after their courses end. These students will now have two months to decide on their next steps.

However, the existing March 31 expiry date for visas covered by the relevant schedule will remain unchanged.

What the Changes Mean for International Students

The updated rules make it important for international students in New Zealand to understand their individual visa conditions, particularly regarding permitted working hours, English-language requirements and the timing of their next immigration steps.

Students should review the conditions attached to their visas and seek clarification from Immigration New Zealand where necessary to ensure they comply with the revised requirements.