Towel left inside woman’s abdomen after surgery at Kasur hospital

KASUR – Doctors left a towel inside a woman’s abdomen during surgery at a tehsil headquarters hospital in Chunian tehsil of Kasur.

The woman’s condition reportedly deteriorated after the operation, prompting her transfer to Lahore General Hospital for further treatment.

According to the affected woman, an ultrasound examination at Lahore General Hospital revealed the presence of a towel inside her abdomen.

She said doctors subsequently performed another operation and removed the towel.

The incident has drawn the attention of Deputy Commissioner Kasur and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, both of whom have taken notice of the matter.

Earlier, a woman died at Maryam Nawaz Hospital in Sargodha following alleged medical negligence.

Rescue sources said the woman had given birth to a baby girl a few days earlier.

Following her death, family members placed her body on Kot Momin Road and staged a protest, demanding action against those responsible.