Internet users across Pakistan may face slow speeds until Saturday

ISLAMABAD – Internet users across Pakistan may experience slower connection speeds during peak hours until November 2, 2026 due to emergency maintenance work on the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) submarine cable, according to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

The company said repair work has begun on the cable section between Italy and France, potentially affecting internet performance during busy periods. PTCL warned that users may experience a slight decline in service quality while the maintenance work continues.

The company has urged customers to remain patient and cooperate during the repair process.

The AAE-1 submarine cable is one of the key routes carrying Pakistan’s international internet traffic. Stretching approximately 25,000 kilometres, the cable system connects Southeast Asia with Europe through Egypt, with a landing point in Karachi.

Since the maintenance work is taking place on the European section of the cable, users may notice slower access to websites and online services hosted in European countries, particularly during evening peak hours.

However, the extent of the impact may vary depending on network traffic and the services being accessed.

This is not the first time that a fault or maintenance work involving the AAE-1 submarine cable has raised concerns among internet users in Pakistan.