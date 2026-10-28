Happy Birthday Maryam Nawaz! Punjab CM turns 53 today

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif turned 53 on October 28 with provincial ministers, political colleagues and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders extending birthday greetings and prayers for her health, happiness and continued success.

Birthday celebrations began ahead of the occasion, with Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin attending a ceremony at Lahore’s Jilani Park on October 26. The event brought together representatives of the Parks and Horticulture Authority and the Water and Sanitation Agency, who joined in cutting a birthday cake.

The provincial minister conveyed his best wishes to the chief minister and acknowledged the provincial government’s public welfare initiatives.

Maryam Nawaz’s 53rd birthday comes more than two and a half years after she made political history by becoming Pakistan’s first female provincial chief minister.

Born in Lahore on October 28, 1973, Maryam Nawaz is the daughter of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. She assumed office on February 26, 2024, after securing 220 votes in the Punjab Assembly.

Maryam gained political fame during PML-N’s election campaign in 2013 and emerged as one of the party’s leading political figures. She is married to Captain retd Safdar Awan and has three children.