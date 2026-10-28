Gold Price in Pakistan crosses Rs425,000 after Big Increase; Check New Rate List

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan made strong comeback after back to back losses amid tweaks in international bullion markets.

The sudden push takes 24-karat gold by Rs3,500 per tola to Rs425,636 per tola, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold gains Rs3,001, taking the new rate to Rs364,914.

Gold Prices in Pakistan Today

Category Latest Rate Daily Change 24K Gold Per Tola Rs425,636 +Rs3,500 24K Gold Per 10 Grams Rs364,914 +Rs3,001 International Gold Per Ounce $4,031 +$35 Silver Per Tola Rs5,854 +Rs61

International Gold Market

The renewed upward movement in Pakistan came alongside rising prices in the international market, where gold advanced by $35 per ounce to reach $4,031.

Latest Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold Category First Quote Second Quote Gold Piece Rs420,500 Rs419,500 Pathoor Gold Rs415,000 Rs413,000 22-Karat Gold Rs385,458 — 21-Karat Gold Rs367,937 —

Silver Prices in Pakistan

Silver also registered an upward movement on Wednesday, with the national rate increasing by Rs61 to Rs5,854 per tola.

Silver Category Quoted Selling Rate Tezabi Silver Rs5,700 KG Bar Rs5,750

With international bullion prices rising again, attention is now shifting to whether the latest recovery will continue or give way to another round of price corrections.

For Pakistani consumers, particularly those looking to purchase gold jewellery, the latest increase means higher costs, while the direction of future prices remains dependent on international market movements and domestic currency conditions.