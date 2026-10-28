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Gold Price Today in Pakistan: Latest Per Tola, 10 Gram Rates – 28 October 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:15 am | Oct 28, 2026
Gold Prices Rise In Pakistan Amid Gains In Global Market

KARACHI – Pakistan gold bullion market witnessed negative trends in previous session as price of 24-karat gold opened at Rs422,136 per tola on October 28.

Bullion prices rebounded after they recorded a sharp decline during October, falling Rs20,000 per tola from their monthly peak, including a Rs17,000 drop in just five consecutive trading sessions. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased 1,115 to settle at Rs361,913, snapping a losing streak that has significantly reduced the value of gold within a matter of days.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Weight 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per tola Rs386,958 Rs369,869 Rs316,602
Per gram Rs33,175 Rs31,667 Rs27,143
Per 10 grams Rs331,753 Rs316,774 Rs271,435
Per ounce Rs1,032,702 Rs984,967 Rs844,257

Gold Price in Pakistan — October 2026

Date Gold Price Per Tola Daily Change
October 1 Rs438,636 −Rs3,000
October 2 Rs440,636 +Rs2,000
October 3 Rs436,336 −Rs4,300
October 5 Rs437,536 +Rs1,200
October 6 Rs437,536
October 7 Rs434,436 −Rs3,100
October 8 Rs435,036 +Rs600
October 9 Rs440,936 +Rs5,900
October 10 Rs442,036 +Rs1,100
October 12 Rs439,936 −Rs2,100
October 13 Rs440,836 +Rs900
October 14 Rs437,836 −Rs3,000
October 15 Rs437,836
October 16 Rs440,636 +Rs2,800
October 17 Rs439,036 −Rs1,600
October 19 Rs439,036
October 20 Rs435,436 −Rs3,600
October 21 Rs434,536 −Rs900
October 22 Rs431,536 −Rs3,000
October 23 Rs424,536 −Rs7,000
October 24 Rs422,036 −Rs2,500

International Gold Prices

The upward movement in Pakistan has coincided with increasing international gold prices, adding to pressure on the domestic bullion market. The international gold rate moved down by $13 per ounce to $3,996.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Price – 24 October 2026

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