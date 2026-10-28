Gold Price Today in Pakistan: Latest Per Tola, 10 Gram Rates – 28 October 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan gold bullion market witnessed negative trends in previous session as price of 24-karat gold opened at Rs422,136 per tola on October 28.
Bullion prices rebounded after they recorded a sharp decline during October, falling Rs20,000 per tola from their monthly peak, including a Rs17,000 drop in just five consecutive trading sessions. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased 1,115 to settle at Rs361,913, snapping a losing streak that has significantly reduced the value of gold within a matter of days.
Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold Weight
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per tola
|Rs386,958
|Rs369,869
|Rs316,602
|Per gram
|Rs33,175
|Rs31,667
|Rs27,143
|Per 10 grams
|Rs331,753
|Rs316,774
|Rs271,435
|Per ounce
|Rs1,032,702
|Rs984,967
|Rs844,257
Gold Price in Pakistan — October 2026
|Date
|Gold Price Per Tola
|Daily Change
|October 1
|Rs438,636
|−Rs3,000
|October 2
|Rs440,636
|+Rs2,000
|October 3
|Rs436,336
|−Rs4,300
|October 5
|Rs437,536
|+Rs1,200
|October 6
|Rs437,536
|—
|October 7
|Rs434,436
|−Rs3,100
|October 8
|Rs435,036
|+Rs600
|October 9
|Rs440,936
|+Rs5,900
|October 10
|Rs442,036
|+Rs1,100
|October 12
|Rs439,936
|−Rs2,100
|October 13
|Rs440,836
|+Rs900
|October 14
|Rs437,836
|−Rs3,000
|October 15
|Rs437,836
|—
|October 16
|Rs440,636
|+Rs2,800
|October 17
|Rs439,036
|−Rs1,600
|October 19
|Rs439,036
|—
|October 20
|Rs435,436
|−Rs3,600
|October 21
|Rs434,536
|−Rs900
|October 22
|Rs431,536
|−Rs3,000
|October 23
|Rs424,536
|−Rs7,000
|October 24
|Rs422,036
|−Rs2,500
International Gold Prices
The upward movement in Pakistan has coincided with increasing international gold prices, adding to pressure on the domestic bullion market. The international gold rate moved down by $13 per ounce to $3,996.
Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Price – 24 October 2026