Gold Price Today in Pakistan: Latest Per Tola, 10 Gram Rates – 28 October 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan gold bullion market witnessed negative trends in previous session as price of 24-karat gold opened at Rs422,136 per tola on October 28.

Bullion prices rebounded after they recorded a sharp decline during October, falling Rs20,000 per tola from their monthly peak, including a Rs17,000 drop in just five consecutive trading sessions. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased 1,115 to settle at Rs361,913, snapping a losing streak that has significantly reduced the value of gold within a matter of days.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Weight 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per tola Rs386,958 Rs369,869 Rs316,602 Per gram Rs33,175 Rs31,667 Rs27,143 Per 10 grams Rs331,753 Rs316,774 Rs271,435 Per ounce Rs1,032,702 Rs984,967 Rs844,257

Gold Price in Pakistan — October 2026

Date Gold Price Per Tola Daily Change October 1 Rs438,636 −Rs3,000 October 2 Rs440,636 +Rs2,000 October 3 Rs436,336 −Rs4,300 October 5 Rs437,536 +Rs1,200 October 6 Rs437,536 — October 7 Rs434,436 −Rs3,100 October 8 Rs435,036 +Rs600 October 9 Rs440,936 +Rs5,900 October 10 Rs442,036 +Rs1,100 October 12 Rs439,936 −Rs2,100 October 13 Rs440,836 +Rs900 October 14 Rs437,836 −Rs3,000 October 15 Rs437,836 — October 16 Rs440,636 +Rs2,800 October 17 Rs439,036 −Rs1,600 October 19 Rs439,036 — October 20 Rs435,436 −Rs3,600 October 21 Rs434,536 −Rs900 October 22 Rs431,536 −Rs3,000 October 23 Rs424,536 −Rs7,000 October 24 Rs422,036 −Rs2,500

International Gold Prices

The upward movement in Pakistan has coincided with increasing international gold prices, adding to pressure on the domestic bullion market. The international gold rate moved down by $13 per ounce to $3,996.